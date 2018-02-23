Grand Rapids Police hiring new officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is hiring new officers.

They opened up their applications earlier this week. They are looking for applicants who are already police officers, have completed the police academy, or that are graduating soon.

The start date for the new officers will be August 13, 2018. The deadline for the application is March 28th.

Applicants must meet all Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards minimum licensing requirements :

· Must not be less than 18 years of age

· Possess US citizenship

· Possess a high school diploma or GED

· Possess a valid driver’s license

· No Felony crimes (see MCOLES website for additional disqualifying criminal history

information)

· Good moral character

· Pass a comprehensive background investigation

· Pass MCOLES Psychological Evaluation

· Pass MCOLES Medical Evaluation and Drug Sceening

· Pass the City of Grand Rapids Civil Service Exam

· Pass an oral board interview

To submit your application, click here.