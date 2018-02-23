Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital receives national recognition for congenital heart program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart defects are the most common birth defect. There are between two and three million children and adult Americans right now that have some form of a congenital heart defect- a condition they've had since birth.

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital diagnoses and treats all types of congenital heart defects, even complex conditions, which can only be treated by the most advanced congenital heart programs in the country.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology and Co-Director of the center, talks about what the hospital is doing to impact the lives of children and adults who have these defects.

The Congenital Heart Center is located at 25 Michigan Street North East, Suite 4200.

For information on treatments and more, visit helendevoschildrens.org/congenital-heart-center or call (616)-267-9150.