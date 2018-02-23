Hope Women Advance to MIAA Finals

Posted 11:31 PM, February 23, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope women's basketball team defeated Calvin 63-58 in overtime on Friday night to advance to the MIAA Tournament finals on Saturday against Trine.

