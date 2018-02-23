× Judge Aquilina set as featured speaker at Barristers’ Ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will be speaking next weekend to the public and future law students.

Aquilina, who has been recognized nationally for her role in sentencing former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, is set to be the featured speaker during the Barristers’ Ball at the Western Cooley-Law School.

The last chance to get tickets is February 25th. You can get them online at their website.

They are $45 for students and $50 for the public.

The ball is Saturday March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Kellog Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.