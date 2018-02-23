× Kalamazoo issues Boil Water Advisory for water-main break area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says a water-main break on South Rose Street has led to a Boil Water Advisory being issued for the affected area.

The city says the advisory is being issued in tandem with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, after the water-main break just north of Evelyn Avenue resulted in a temporary loss of pressure. The city says the advisory pertains to all water intended for drinking or ingestion, or any “consumptive uses”(cooking, for example) in the following boundary:

Oakhurst Avenue – Between S. Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to S. Rose Street

(eastern boundary), both sides of street, and includes the Oakhurst Apartments/Kingwood

Court Apartments;

S. Westnedge Avenue – The southeast corner of S. Westnedge Avenue and Oakhurst

Avenue, and 3941 S. Westnedge Avenue (Mount Ever Rest Cemetery);

S. Rose Street – The southeast corner of S. Rose Street and Oakhurst Avenue, and the

northeast corner of S. Rose Street and Evelyn Avenue.

The city’s Department of Public Services says there have been no confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main. And initial sampling results will be made available within 24 hours of its collection, according to the news release. The final set of results will be available within 48 hours. The city says it expects the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours (February 26).

Meanwhile, people who use municipal water should used bottled water for consumptive purposes, or boil their tap water for two minutes before drinking it or using it for other ingestion. No special precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene.