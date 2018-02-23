Kent Co. law enforcement sees uptick in threats since Florida shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor, Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department are reminding everyone that all threats are being investigated and false threats can be considered a crime as well.

Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecutor said Friday that they are having an unprecedented number of threats reported in recent days, since 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

“Just simply saying something, whether it is text messages, whether it is over the computer, whether it is just verbally between two people, if you make some sort of a threat, like ‘I’m going to blow up a school’ or ‘I’m going to shoot up a workplace’…it can be a crime,” said Becker at a press conference. “I don’t think people realize that.”

“We’re seeing a lot more people making these type of statements, making these type of posts on Facebook and on the computer, or social media entries, and we want to get the message out that it is a crime, under Michigan law,” said Becker.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff say they investigate threats thoroughly and takes time and energy and can be a drain on resources. But, they encourage anyone who hears of a possible threat to report it to police or through Silent Observer.