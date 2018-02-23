March for Babies holding their big kick-off event on Tuesday

March for Babies West Michigan is getting ready to hold their big kick off celebration next Tuesday.
Registered team members are invited to come out to 3001 Orchard Vista, #250 in Grand Rapids to take part in the The West Michigan Kick-Off celebration on Tuesday, February 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Can't make it to the kick-off event? Register or become part of a team for the March for Babies run/walk taking place on Saturday, May 5. This year's fundraiser will take place in Millennium Park in Walker.
To register, visit marchforbabies.org.