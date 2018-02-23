× Market Avenue ramps, Grand Rapids parks close ahead of peak flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids and the Michigan Department of Transportation are closing ramps and parks along the Grand River ahead of Saturday’s crest of flood waters.

MDOT is closing the ramps from I-196 to Market Avenue at 7 p.m. Friday in anticipation of rising flood waters. Other closures beginning Friday evening include Market Avenue between Godfrey SW and I-196 and the Sixth Street Bridge.

The Grand River is expected to crest well above flood stage in that area Saturday night.

The city is closing parks along the river, including Ah-Nab-Awen, Canal, Fish Ladder, Riverside and Sixth Street Bridge Park. Many of these parks are already partially underwater.