Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 23

1. The fear of flooding has lead to the Winter Beer Festival being rescheduled. The new date is March 2 and 3 at at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

It was supposed to kick off today, but the Michigan Brewers Guild said the decision to push it back just came down to safety.

The executive director says the vendors are scheduled on a case-by-case basis, but he's hopeful that all of them will be there next weekend.

For those who already had a ticket, they will be honored during the rescheduled dates. People who can't make it can get a whole refund, and any refunds will open up for others to get the opportunity to buy one.

2. From the drinks served to the dresses worn, brides and grooms will want to head to the Bridal Show at the Delta Plex.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, brides can see the latest fashion trends, and visit with lots fo vendors, who are all giving away door prizes.

When registering for the show online, show-goers will automatically get entered to win a prize and get discounts.

Tickets cost $8 ahead of time, and $10 at the door. Online sales will end three hours before the doors open.

3. Love cars and looking for some part time work? The Gilmore car Museum is hiring!

They're looking to fill seasonal, part time positions including gallery attendants, food service, and admissions.

They're also looking for bartenders, but people need to be over 18 to apply for the position.

Bring a resume on Saturday, and be prepared for an on-site interview for their job fair.

The museum is in Hickory Corners, and has almost 400 vehicles on display year-round.

4. Subway's sales are falling, so the company is trying to win back customers with a new loyalty program. Starting next month, customers can sign up for a rewards program.

It will give users four tokens for every dollar spent. Once a customer gets 200 tokens, they'll get a $2 reward which can be used toward any menu item, or they can be saved to cash in for a free sandwich.

The loyalty program will be offered in all locations in the U.S. and Canada.

5.It's National Banana Bread Day!

The sweet, cake-like bread is made with fully ripe, mashed bananas. Some recipes use yeast when it's usually sliced, toasted and spread with butter.

There are many different variations of the traditional banana bread, a few include banana raisin bread, banana nut bread, and chocolate chip banana bread.

Although arriving in the United States in the 1870's, banana bread took its time before appearing as an ingredient in desserts.