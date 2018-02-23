× Ottawa County declares state of emergency

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County on Friday joined other counties in West Michigan in declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding.

County officials say Friday they have notified the state that Ottawa County is experiencing “flooded homes and roadways, damage to utilities and public health concerns related to flood damage.” The declaration means that the county may request state or federal assistance.

The water level for the Grand River in Robinson Township is at 14.1 feet as of Friday afternoon. It is expected to crest at 16.7 feet, more than 3 feet above the flood stage, sometime Sunday morning.

Berrien County also declared a state of emergency Friday due to flooding. Ionia and Newaygo counties made their own emergency declarations earlier this week.