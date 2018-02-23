× Police: Suspected drunk driver collides head-on with Ottawa deputy’s vehicle

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspected drunk driver collided with a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle head-on.

It happened Friday night, around 7:25 p.m. A sheriff’s sergeant says the 58-year-old Holland man and the deputy were not injured in the crash, which happened at Bay Circle Court and Bay Circle Drive.

Police say a caller to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority indicated he had talked to the driver of a pickup truck in a nearby driveway, and the driver appeared to be “very intoxicated.” The pickup took off before police arrived, but the Sheriff’s Office says the caller was able to keep the truck in sight until Deputy Chris Armstrong got on the scene.

Meanwhile, police say the pickup drove through multiple yards in the area. Deputy Armstrong spotted the truck on Bay Circle Court, and then tried to get the driver to stop with a police vehicle (SUV). That’s when the two vehicles collided head-on. Police say the possible drunk driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

Deputy Armstrong did turn the police vehicle’s overhead lights on prior to the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which says the incident is still being investigated.