Residents blast mail delivery service in Michigan town

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of residents in a southeast Michigan town are complaining of haphazard mail deliveries that arrived days late or not at all, threatening their health and family finances.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell held a town hall meeting Thursday, where more than 300 people shared their individual experiences with the Ypsilanti post office and heard from U.S. Post Office representatives about potential solutions to ongoing issues.

“I’ve lived in all but 13 states — this is the worst post office I’ve ever had,” said Cole Chirio, 51, of Superior Township.

Residents complained that mail carriers have failed to deliver prescription drugs and pension checks. Some also said their mailboxes have been damaged or destroyed by carriers’ trucks, that telephone complaint lines were never answered and that postal managers were rude when residents visited the post office in person.

The Social Security checks for Chirio’s disabled mother had been delayed, “and when we try to complain, the managers refuse to take it,” Chirio said.

Ypsilanti Postmaster Alicia Brown said she plans to hold monthly community meetings “so it won’t get to this level,” referring to the town hall crowded with upset residents. She also offered residents the same telephone complaint line that people said has its voice mail full.

“Telling (residents) to call the same number that hasn’t worked … isn’t the answer,” Dingell told Brown. “They need a better way to reach you.”

Lee Thompson, district manager of USPS Detroit, responded by encouraging residents to continue communicating issues with mail delivery and to contact her number.

Dingell said she will hold the Postal Service to its pledges to improve service.