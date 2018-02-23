Sheriff: Man found dead on roadway had been hit by a vehicle

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff says that the man who was found dead on the side of a road early Monday morning had been struck by a vehicle.

Nicholas Hoppes, 29, of Portland, was found dead on Charlotte Highway between Cutler Road and Peake Road. Investigators say they believe Hoppes was killed between 2:00 a.m. and 4:20 a.m when he was walking south and he was hit by a northbound vehicle. Hoppes was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and camouflage boots at the time.

The vehicle did not stop and the sheriff is asking for help in finding the driver who is responsible. Anyone with information should call the Ionia Co. Sheriff at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.