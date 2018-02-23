× Sheriff: Over 100 Kent Co. residents evacuated ahead of rising Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More than 100 Kent County residents have been evacuated due to rising floodwaters, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department says that the Marine Division assisted Plainfield Township in rescuing a resident from Willow Drive NE. That resident was rescued safely.

Officials are urging residents along the Grand River to keep an eye on the river and evacuate before it is too late. Also, the waters of the river are moving at a dangerous speed and you should keep a safe distance to avoid being swept away.

Any Grand Rapids residents with questions about the flood, can call 311 for assistance. Dozens of Kent County roads are also closed and a list is being kept on the Kent County Road Commission page and on their Facebook and Twitter pages.