Coldwater Boys Win I8 Title Outright

Posted 12:11 AM, February 24, 2018, by

HASTINGS, Mich. -- The Coldwater boys basketball team won the Interstate Eight conference outright on Friday with a 61-54 win over Hastings.

Sophomore, Dylan Targgart, led all scorers with 20 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s