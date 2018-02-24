Sophomore, Dylan Targgart, led all scorers with 20 points.
Coldwater Boys Win I8 Title Outright
-
Coldwater Girls Beat Hastings 40-29
-
Forest Hills Central beats Lowell, wins the outright OK White crown
-
Coldwater wins I8 showdown over Marshall
-
Otsego downs Plainwell, wins Wolverine North Outright
-
Comstock Park Girls Win Outright OK Blue Title
-
-
Muskegon runs past Jenison, wins 5th straight outright OK Black title
-
Kent City girls beat Morley Stanwood, win CSAA Silver championship
-
West Ottawa wins 2nd straight outright OK Red title with win over Grandville
-
Centreville knocks off Hartford, wins Southwest Ten crown
-
Kalamazoo Christian earns sweep of rival Hackett
-
-
Big 2nd half leads Godwin Heights to win over Kelloggsville
-
Kalamazoo Christian beats Delton Kellogg, earns at least a share of the SAC Valley
-
Whitehall wins West Michigan Conference wrestling tournament