Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Rainfall and snow have contributing to rising flood waters across West Michigan over the last week.

Comstock Park was no exception to troublesome travel and living condition and even hidered an event or two.

“This is as high as I’ve seen it in 20 years," said Joe Takens of Comstock Park. ”Mother Nature, you’re not going to stop her.”

At Fifth Third Ball Park, flood waters washed out the West Michigan Beer Festival as well.