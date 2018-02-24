× Gilmore Car Museum hosting job fair today

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — North America’s largest auto museum, The Gilmore Car Museum is holding it’s first job fair Saturday.

It’s going from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. The museum displays more than 400 vehicles year-round.

Now, they are searching for enthusiastic and motivated candidates to join their team.

Open positions include: food service staff, gallery attendants, admissions staff, and bartenders.

They ask for candidates to bring a copy of their resume.

To learn more information you can visit the museum’s website.