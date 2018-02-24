× Grand River to crest tomorrow in many locations

WEST MICHIGAN — Heavy rain from earlier in the week is finally filling the major rivers in the area to their peaks, with many portions of the Grand River expected to crest sometime on Sunday. Minor to moderate flooding is already occurring along many local rivers, and this will worsen slightly in places like Comstock Park, Grand Rapids, and Robinson Township.

The Grand River at downtown Grand Rapids will crest sometime late Sunday morning, and stay above flood stage until Wednesday morning:

Further upstream, the Grand River at Comstock Park will also crest Sunday morning, most likely a couple of hours earlier:

At Robinson township — closer to the mouth — the river is expected to crest on Sunday night:

After cresting, the river will slowly fall through the week. Here’s a look at what the Grand River will do through Monday:

In addition, other locations along the Grand River and other rivers in West Michigan will continue to see flooding during the week. The Grand River at Ionia, for example, will stay above flood stage until sometime early Wednesday morning. For the Thornapple River above Hastings, flooding is forecast until it falls below flood stage on Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a look at some other river flood warnings and advisories across the area:

More rainfall is expected overnight as well:

This will fall along a fast-moving cold front. The rain should be over by sunrise on Sunday, with forecast rain totals around one-quarter inch. Somewhat higher totals are possible north of Grand Rapids, with lower totals expected to the south:

Fortunately, this shouldn’t be enough rain to cause additional rises to already overworked watersheds in West Michigan. In addition, a streak of dry days is expected this week. Be sure to tune in to FOX 17 for the latest information!