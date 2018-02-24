Hackett Catholic Hands Coloma 2nd Loss

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Hackett Catholic boys basketball team handed Coloma only their second loss of the year with a 68-60 win on Friday in a SAC Crossover matchup.

Cooper Smith had 20 points in the win.

