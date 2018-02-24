Cooper Smith had 20 points in the win.
Hackett Catholic Hands Coloma 2nd Loss
-
Hackett Wins 57-54 Over Schoolcraft
-
Kalamazoo Christian earns sweep of rival Hackett
-
Coloma fights past K-Christian
-
Cooper Smith leads Hackett to win over West Catholic
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett to sit atop the SAC Valley
-
-
Spring Lake earns big road win at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Goodline goes for 30 as Coloma moves to 12-0 with win over Martin
-
Coloma Township police officer returns to work after being hit by semi-truck
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats West Catholic for 13th win
-
GR Catholic remains unbeaten in OK Blue
-
-
Comstock Park grabs top spot in the OK Blue with win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central uses 3rd quarter surge to pull away from Spring Lake
-
Western Michigan Christian girls remain atop the Lakes 8