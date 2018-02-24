× Kalamazoo River levels reach peak; leveling off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The flood levels of the Kalamazoo River seem to be leveling off.

The National Weather Service says that the river has leveled off at about 11.5 feet, but will remain at about that height most of the day. The river should fall below 11 feet by midday Sunday and below 10 feet on Monday.

Roads will be slowly reopening as the flood waters go down, but closures will still be in effect for the Monday commute.

The city says that the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant is currently treating about 78 millions gallons of water per day at the current rate. They normally treat about 26 million gallons. There have been no issues reported.

Sandbags are still available at the Edison Neighborhood Association at 816 Washington Avenue and at the Washington Square Apartments at 710 Collins. More volunteers are welcome on Saturday as well. If you need sandbags delivered, call 269-337-8994.