The Little Black Dress Dance Party is Saturday night at the JW Marriott. For more details, click here.
Little Black Dress Dance Party
-
Fun activities for the kids on holiday break
-
Juice Ball in Grand Rapids this weekend
-
Ever After Princess Parties surprises little girl fighting cancer
-
Additional performances added to LaughFest lineup
-
Check out what’s happening at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 28
-
“Her heart is ‘huge’ for the animals”: Girl’s birthday party to benefit animal shelter
-
Mom shocked to find pot leaves on 6-year-old son’s holiday shirt
-
Mom shocked to find pot leaves on 6-year-old son’s holiday shirt
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 19
-
-
Family asks for justice after teen’s body found in Kalamazoo
-
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital hosts annual holiday party for patients and families
-
Burger King employees throw 80th birthday party for loyal customer