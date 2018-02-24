× Threat made, fruit market robbed in southeast G.R.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a weapon was implied but not seen during a robbery Saturday morning at Ken’s Fruit Market.

It happened in the store at 2420 Eastern Avenue SE, around 10:20 a.m.

Grand Rapids Police confirm no one was injured, but the man allegedly made some verbal threats to an employee.

There’s no word how on how much cash was taken. Police say the suspect has been arrested previously for some unspecified, alleged crime.