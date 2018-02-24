Winter Bridal Show returns to West Michigan

Posted 6:00 AM, February 24, 2018, by
bridal show

FOX 17 File Photo

WALKER, Mich. — If you need ideas for your upcoming wedding, another bridal show is coming to town this weekend.

Saturday, the Delta Plex in Walker will host the Winter Bridal Show, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

You’ll get to see the latest fashion trends, and visit with lots of vendors, who are all giving away door prizes.

When you register for the show online, you’ll automatically get entered to win a prize and get discounts.

Tickets cost $8 ahead of time, and $10 at the door.

Online sales will end 3 hours before the doors open.

