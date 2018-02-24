Wyoming Tops East Grand Rapids

Posted 12:00 AM, February 24, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich. -- The Wyoming boys basketball team beat East Grand Rapids for the second straight time with a 81-61 win over the Pioneers on Friday. The Wolves are already OK Gold champs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s