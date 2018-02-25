A mostly sunny and windy day as flooding continues in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as clouds clear out of the area. Temperatures will work up into the lower 40s staying slightly above average.

Winds will be high gusting to upwards of 30-50mph. A wind advisory is in place for all of Michigan until 2 p.m. Numerous power outages have already been reported throughout West Michigan. Winds will die back down heading into Monday.

West Michigan will take a break from the rain to start the work week giving us some partly cloudy skies and plenty sunshine for a couple days. We remain with above average temperatures in the upper 40s and 50 in the middle of the work week. Another round of more impactful rainfall arrives late in the week.