A mostly sunny and windy day as flooding continues in West Michigan

Posted 7:54 AM, February 25, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as clouds clear out of the area. Temperatures will work up into the lower 40s staying slightly above average.

Winds will be high gusting to upwards of 30-50mph. A wind advisory is in place for all of Michigan until 2 p.m. Numerous power outages have already been reported throughout West Michigan. Winds will die back down heading into Monday.

West Michigan will take a break from the rain to start the work week giving us some partly cloudy skies and plenty sunshine for a couple days. We remain with above average temperatures in the upper 40s and 50 in the middle of the work week. Another round of more impactful rainfall arrives late in the week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s