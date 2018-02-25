× Blue Bridge to be lit up for eating disorder awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be lit up with blue and green this week in honor of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

The lighting will happen at dusk every day from Sunday until Saturday.

A total of 91 landmarks across the country will be putting the spotlight on the seriousness of these disorders.

Other structures that will be lit include the Empire State Building, LAX’s glass pylons, and the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

NED Awareness week runs until March 4th.

For more information, you can visit the NEDA website.