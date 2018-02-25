Body found in Kalamazoo floodwaters

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say a body was found Sunday in floodwaters in Kalamazoo.

The body of a man was found in the water in the 500 block of Riverview Dr., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police say the body was discovered at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

KDPS Lt. David Thomas said the medical examiner, detectives and others have been on the scene working to determine who the man was, what he was doing there and the cause of his death.

He says the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

