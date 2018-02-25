× Family of homicide victim to question decisions of Kentwood Schools

KENTWOOD, Mich.– The family of Mujey Dumbuya will address their concerns toward Kentwood Public Schools on Monday about decisions they made regarding a person of interest in Dumbuya’s death, according to the family’s attorney.

Authorities have named former Kentwood Public Schools employee Quinn James as a person of interest in Dumbuya’s death. Attorney Christine A. Yared tells FOX 17 that members of Dumbuya’s family are expected to attend the Kentwood Schools Board meeting on Monday evening where they will be directing questions about James’ employment to the school board.

Dumbuya, 16, was reported missing out of Grand Rapids on January 24, and was found dead four days later in Kalamazoo.

James, a former grounds and maintenance worker, was fired from the district after reports of sexual assault against Dumbuya. A report to police claims James assaulted Dumbuya four times while she was 15-years-old. Prosecutors say that despite her death, they still plan to move forward with the trial against James.

James is currently behind bars on separate assault charges from 2014 involving another teenage girl.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Mujey’s family cover legal expenses.