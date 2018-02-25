The win also set a program record of 29 wins in a season.
Ferris State Men Set Program Win Record
-
DeShaun Thrower winning in 2 sports at Ferris State
-
Ferris State Men Win 11th Straight
-
Big goals ahead for Hankins, Ferris Bulldogs
-
GVSU Women End Regular Season With Win at Ferris State
-
#10 Ferris State Wins Home Opener, Beats Quincy 75-60
-
-
Ferris State rallies for Andy Bronkema’s 100th win
-
Ferris State Men Stay Hot at Home
-
Ferris State Men Win 5th Straight
-
Big 2nd qaurter helps GVSU women past rival Ferris State
-
Ferris State outlasts Grand Valley State to win 7th straight in the series
-
-
GVSU hammers winless Lake Superior State
-
Bench helps Ferris State to strong start
-
Ferris State Men’s Basketball Headed to Grand Rapids