× Flood waters will slowly recede this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Much of the Grand River is cresting or has already crested as of today, and will continue to slowly fall this week. Most areas only saw between 0.1 and 0.25 inches of rain last night, which didn’t cause significant inflow into the already overloaded waterways of West Michigan. And with dry weather in the short-term forecast, river levels will drop.

This will be a slow process, however, as several flood warnings and advisories continue along many area rivers and streams:

Here’s a look at what’s expected to happen in Grand Rapids along the Grand River over the next couple of days:

At Comstock Park, it will take even more time for the river to fall below flood stage:

Further downstream, the Grand River hasn’t yet crested at Robinson Township:

The Kalamazoo River is still causing flooding in many locations, including New Richmond and Comstock. The river will also slowly fall this week:

No rainfall is in the forecast tomorrow or Tuesday:

A weak cold front stalling just to our northwest could bring an isolated shower on Wednesday, but overall our next chance of meaningful rainfall won’t come until Thursday. Here’s a sneak-peak at your 3-day forecast:

Some of the information we’re looking at suggests we might get cold enough for some snow on Thursday into Thursday night. So the extended forecast may need to be updated over the next couple of days. Be sure to stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest!