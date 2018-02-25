Flooding continues along Grand River in Comstock Park

Posted 1:16 PM, February 25, 2018, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Flooding continued along the Grand River in the Comstock Park area on Sunday.

The latest National Weather Service measurement at 12 p.m. showed the river in Comstock Park at about 16.8 feet, more than 4 feet above the flood stage.

From the National Weather Service

The record for the area is 17.8 feet, which happened in April 2013.

Many portions of the Grand River were expected to crest on Sunday.

Flooding prompted a state of emergency declaration in Kent County and led to road and park closures in Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says dozens of residents were evacuated earlier this week. 

The Michigan Winter Beer Festival scheduled for this weekend in Comstock Park was also delayed due to flooding.

