Grand River crests in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heavy rain from earlier in the week is filling major rivers in West Michigan.

Over the past several days, Grand Rapids residents have experienced what the city is calling near historic flooding. Kent County officials said more than 100 residents had to be evacuated due to high water levels.

After declaring a local state of emergency Saturday, Kent County anticipates floodwaters will start to recede in the coming days.

The Grand River in Grand Rapids crested Sunday at just under 21 feet. The river will stay above the flood stage downtown until Wednesday morning.

Grand River in Grand Rapids cresting now at just under 21 feet. That’s less than the 2013 level, but still moderate and still very impactful. Please be safe! @FOX17 #wmiwx #grandriver #westmichigan pic.twitter.com/xkYuhBtUuR — Kevin Craig (@FoxWeatherman) February 25, 2018

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman says the $1.5 million flood wall has helped curb the damage.

Kent County officials say that residents returning to their homes after the flood waters begin dropping should be cautious. The county health department has issued a “no contact” advisory and is asking people to stay away from flood waters.