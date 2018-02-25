The Red Arrows are only the third team in school history to win 5 state titles in a row.
Lowell Wins 5th Straight Wrestling State Title
-
Lowell seeks state record 5th straight wrestling state championship
-
Ferris State Men Win 5th Straight
-
Lowell Wrestling Wins OK White Dual Over Greenville
-
Wrestling Team State Recap: Lowell, Whitehall Advance
-
Forest Hills Central beats Lowell, wins the outright OK White crown
-
-
Muskegon runs past Jenison, wins 5th straight outright OK Black title
-
Bronson Wins Third Straight Class C Title
-
Watson wins 600th wrestling dual at Allendale HS
-
West Catholic rolls past Swan Valley, wins 5th straight state championship
-
Big goals ahead for Hankins, Ferris Bulldogs
-
-
West Catholic looks for state record 5th straight state championship
-
No. 4 Michigan State survives Iowa 96-93
-
Ferris State Men Win 11th Straight