Lowell Wins 5th Straight Wrestling State Title

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Lowell Wrestling team won their 5th straight state title with 43-17 win over Gaylord in the Division 2 State Finals on Saturday.

The Red Arrows are only the third team in school history to win 5 state titles in a row.

