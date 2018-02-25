× Police investigate fatal crash near Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police say one person is dead following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. along US 131 at M60 near Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police say Linda Howard, 69, of Granger Ind., was traveling eastbound on M60 when the crash happened. Her SUV reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a semi-truck. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also say the truck driver was unable to avoid the crash.