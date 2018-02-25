× Thousands waking up to no power in West Michigan

(FOX 17) — High wind gusts knocking down power lines all throughout West Michigan as a Wind Advisory is in place until 2 p.m. throughout the area.

Van Buren County seeing a large outage of over 2,000 customers.

In Kalamazoo County, there are at least 1,500 customers without power.

In Kent County, near Wyoming, over 2,200 customers are waking up in the dark.

Many smaller outages have also been reported.

No word on restoration times at the moment.

To see the outage map with up-to-date outages and restoration times, visit Consumer’s Energy’s website.