Tractor trailer involved in serious crash in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews were called to a serious crash on Sunday afternoon in Mecosta County.

It happened around 4 p.m. along M-66 near 5 Mile Road in Wheatland Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck attempted to make a U-turn in front of a tractor trailer. Police say the driver of the tractor trailer attempted to avoid the crash, but struck the pick-up broadside.

Two people in the truck sustained serious injuries and were flown to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, both were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.