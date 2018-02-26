Authorities: 11-year-old taken into custody after car theft

Posted 11:10 AM, February 26, 2018, by

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a rental car in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland County sheriff’s department says a person reported that the keys might have been left in the vehicle last Tuesday and later the vehicle was spotted at an apartment complex in Pontiac.

The car was blocked in a parking space and the boy fled on foot before deputies arrived. Deputies tracked down the boy following a foot chase.

The department says in a statement Sunday that the vehicle was damaged during the theft. The Pontiac boy was taken in for questioning.

