BBB: Take steps to hire a reputable contractor after flood

WEST MICHIGAN -- As flood waters recede throughout West Michigan, property owners are bound to find their homes and businesses in need of repair.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers checked in with the Better Business Bureau for steps you can take to avoid getting ripped off. Flooded homes might need everything from drywall to mold remediation. Companies will likely be out in impacted communities to offer their services, but the BBB said some of the 'storm chasers' who go door-to-door may have questionable ethics.

"It's always disheartening. We want people to get back to normal, get over the flood or disaster, but yea, there are unfortunately people that take advantage of others," John Masterson, with the BBB said.

"The kicker is a lot of these people are unlicensed and may take your money and then leave before the job's done," he said.

Masterson suggests you research businesses, get multiple estimates, ask for references, ask for proper licensing and use bbb.org to find trustworthy businesses. Also, is the business bonded and insured?

Another bit of advice includes not paying in full upfront. Instead, Masterson suggests you pay in thirds as the project progresses. If you do think you’ve been taken advantage of you can file a complaint with the BBB.