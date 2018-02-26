Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes March 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The largest fundraiser for Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis called Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes is set for Saturday, March at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. All proceeds for the event help the non-profit organization with everything from care packages to assisting with medical equipment for families affected by CF.

What is it? Well it's not a dating service, but it's an auction style fundraiser where those in attendance will vote on special package deals that are being presented by the person walking on the stage. These aren't your typical date nights, either. Click here to see for yourself.

Doors open at 5:30p.m. and bidding begins at 7p.m. Tickets in advance are $30 or $35 at the door.