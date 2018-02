SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are advising residents of a mobile home community in Berrien County not to drink the tap water.

The ‘do not drink’ order was issued Monday for the Meadow Streams Mobile Home Community, 3101 River Rd., because wells may have been contaminated by recent floodwaters.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says water sample testing and disinfecting is currently being done at the community’s wells.

Residents are asked to drink bottled water until further notice.