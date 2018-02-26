Driver rescued from vehicle stuck in flooded roadway

Posted 8:04 AM, February 26, 2018, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Officials are reminding drivers Monday morning to not drive through flood roadways after a man had to be rescued from his vehicle near the intersection of Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue in Grandville.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 the driver decided to pass through the flood roadway when he got his vehicle stuck.

Officials were able to rescue the man from his vehicle and he was uninjured.

Both Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue are a closed due to the flooding and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s