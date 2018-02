Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Anna Patillo scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the 1st quarter as Comstock Park ran out to an 18-3 and held on for a 52-46 win over West Catholic Monday night in the class B district opener.

McKenna Bent added 12 points for the Panthers who advance to play Coopersville (10-10) at home Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m..