Kalamazoo police asking drivers to heed the barricades on flooded streets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crosstown Parkway and Burdick Street is still under water. City Hall closed the intersection on Friday and immediately put up orange cones and barricades to keep vehicles out. Police said they’re going to keep them up until the roads become safe again.

“It is receding in some areas but some of the biggest areas that have been hit, there's still standing water,” said Sgt. David Moran with the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety. “It’s very difficult for motorists to get through.”

Many of the roads in Kalamazoo — including Riverview Drive and the streets in the Lakewood neighborhood — were submerged underwater when the Kalamazoo River topped a historic 11.69 feet on Friday. The water damaged many of the homes and property in those areas. Police said any cars that pass through standing water can be damaged too.

“A car plus water equals no running car,” said Sgt. Moran. “If your tailpipe fills up, the car can not breathe like it’s supposed to and it can cause permanent engine damage.”

Sgt. Moran said it’s best to turn around when you see the barricades. Going through them is considered a civil infraction and you could get fined.

“I know it’s a huge inconvenience but we’ve been dealing with this since Friday,” said Sgt. Moran. “So please just take the extra time, seek an alternate route and just heed the barricades.”