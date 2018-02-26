× Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into Family Dollar, fleeing

IONIA, Mich. – One person was arrested Friday after crashing a stolen minivan into the Family Dollar in Ionia.

The crash happened Friday night about 7:00 p.m. according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Officers say that a minivan had crashed into the the store at 603 W. Adams Street and then the driver drove away from the scene south on Dexter Street. He stopped and parked on the east side of the American Inn & Suites on Brown Boulevard and then ran towards Olivera’s Restaurant. There, he tried to get a delivery driver to give him a ride, but the driver refused.

Police say he then ran into the lobby of the hotel. An officer was able to take him into custody there.

The owner of the van reported that it was stolen from the Family Dollar shortly after the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to the Ionia County Jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving with License Suspended and Possession of Marijuana. He may also be charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Violation of a Controlled Substance (Tramadol).