Metallica coming to Grand Rapids in 2019

Posted 9:38 AM, February 26, 2018, by

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield performs at the l'AccorHotels Arena in the French capital Paris on September 8, 2017. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It may be over a year away, but Grand Rapids will get a dose of heavy metal in 2019.

Metallica announced a new round for the WorldWire Tour starting in the fall of 2018 and the Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena will host a stop on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The band was on a 25 date tour this past summer that was sold out. The new tour will be in 34 cities where they did not visit last year and some that they haven’t been too in years.

The tour will begin on September 2, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tickets will go on sale for the Grand Rapids show this Friday.

