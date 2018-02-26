Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Blue Bridge is going to be feeling a little green for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Every day at dusk, the lights will turn on at the bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. A total of 91 landmarks across the country will put these disorders in the spotlight, including the Empire State Building in New York, and the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

For more information on Eating Disorders Awareness Week, click here.

2. The Grand Rapids Police Department is hiring! The department is looking for people who are either already officers, have graduated from the Police Academy, or are graduating soon.

Application are due by March 28, and those who are hired will start in August.

Find more information and details here.

3. The judge who made headlines for presiding over one of the sexual assault trials against a former sports doctor is set to speak to law students and the public.

Jedge Rosemarie Aquilina will be at the Barrister's Ball for Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School.

She was recognized nationally for how she handled the trial against Larry Nassar, by having dozens of his victims come forward to confront him directly.

The ball is this Saturday at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.

4. Roll up those sleeves and let every last drop count for the Laughfest Blood Drive.

A blood drive will be held at the Grand Rapids Donor Center on Fuller Avenue all day today. According to Michigan Blood, nearly 1/3 of people who received blood donations are cancer patients.

Blue Care Network is pledging a $10 donation for each person that donates.

Donors will also receive a glass or t-shirt, and be entered to win free tickets to a Laughfest show.

5. Costco is introducing its own answer to Nutella. The retailer will offer its own Kirkland brand chocolate hazelnut spread, which is cheaper than the Ferrero original.

Costco will sell a two-pack of its 35.2 ounce jars for $7.99 in store, and $9.99 online. Meantime, the store sells similarly sized jars of Nutella for $13.99 online.

The Kirkland brand is known for its affordable, yet high quality items.