Plainfield Township expected to enter federal lawsuit against Wolverine Worldwide

BELMONT, Mich.– The Plainfield Township Board is expected to take a vote Monday night to pass a resolution to enter the federal lawsuit against Wolverine Worldwide.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued Wolverine in federal court on January 10 for the alleged contamination of municipal drinking water supplies. According to the resolution, Plainfield Township leaders do not believe the MDEQ, nor Wolverine represent the interests of Plainfield and Algoma Townships, which is why they would enter the litigation themselves.

The board will vote on Monday night at a regular board meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the township office in Belmont.

The resolution would also approve of a tolling agreement with Waste Management, which is also involved in the lawsuit. This agreement means both parties waive the right to dismiss litigation over expired state limitations, since much of the dumping in question occurred decades ago.

Wolverine Worldwide says they “welcome the Township to participate” in the matter with their company, as well as the state of Michigan. On Monday, Wolverine posted a statement on its blog, saying in part:

“We understand Plainfield Township is considering a resolution tonight to try to become a party to the State’s lawsuit. It is possible an expansion of the Township’s municipal water system could be part of a comprehensive plan, along with other solutions used around the country, like drilling deeper wells and using filters similar to those Wolverine has already provided.”

Wolverine goes on to say that the company is not in a position to move forward with separate discussions with the Township on a proposed municipal water extension.

