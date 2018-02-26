× Police investigating Ottawa Co. day care after assault complaints

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a criminal investigation is underway involving a staff member at an area day care facility.

Authorities say they are investigating three reports made in the past week involving Rainbow Child Care Center, 11272 Edgewater Dr in Allendale Township.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 call was made on Feb. 19 after a 3-month-old boy was found not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released to his parents.

After that incident, authorities say they received two other complaints from parents who say their children were assaulted by a staff member at the day care. The sheriff’s office said the children, who are both under the age of 1, did not show signs of injury, but they are investigating the incidents.

Officials say the day care has placed a 22-year-old staff member on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

The results of the investigation, which is being conducted by the sheriff’s office, Child Protective Services and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

A search of the day care’s history with LARA did not show any major violations. Records from September 2017 show some violations which include three classrooms not having an assigned lead caregiver and minor maintenance issues. All the issues were addressed in a corrective action plan that was approved by the department that month.

FOX 17 has reached out to Rainbow Child Care about the investigation, we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with further information to call Silent Observer at 1-877-SILENT.