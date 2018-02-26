Police seeking suspect who attempted robberies in Holland Township, stabbed one victim

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was stabbed in one of two armed robbery incidents that occurred near Butternut Drive and James Street in Holland Township, according the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The first reported incident occurred at the Speedway Gas Station on Butternut Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A suspect, described as a young, black male, approached a customer at the station, displayed a knife and demanded money. The customer was able to drive away and call police.

Just after 10:30 p.m. an individual was stabbed while walking down the sidewalk near Butternut Drive and James Street. The victim told police that they were approached by the suspect who demanded money.

When the victim told the suspect they had no money, he lunged and stabbed them.

The victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer.

