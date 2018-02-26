Portage man, 60, arrested for home invasion

PORTAGE, Mich. – A 60-year-old Portage man has been charged with home invasion and larceny from a break-in last week.

Portage Police say they responded to a home in the 4200 block of Vanderbilt on Friday after a resident called saying they had come home and found that their television and some other electronics were missing.

Sunday, police arrested Delrose Scott, 60, from Portage, as a suspect in the home invasion.  He was arraigned on Monday and given a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with further information should call the Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

